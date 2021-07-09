Cancel
POTUS

BET News Set To Air 'State Of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris'

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 9 days ago


The exclusive news special will be hosted by Soledad O'Brien and debut on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

www.binnews.com

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Scott Mills

Kamala Harris

Soledad O'brien
#Police Brutality#The State Of The Union#Americans#Bet News#The White House#Iheartradio
Harris meets with Black women's groups on voting

Harris meets with Black women's groups on voting

Vice President Kamala Harris huddled at the White House with leaders from several national Black women's groups to discuss voting rights. (July 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c5921ed4404f4f1fb24662e4b554db38.
Presidential Electionkool1045fm.com

El Paso Lawmakers Meet with Vice President Harris About Voting Rights Bill

Local El Paso Democratic lawmakers have met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the prospects of a voting rights bill. The delegation included state Representatives Joe Moody, Lina Ortega, Art Fierro, and Mary Gonzalez. Texas Democratic lawmakers are in Washington while they stall efforts by the Republican-controlled legislature to pass a voting bill. The group also met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss stronger legislation supporting voting rights.
Posted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Posted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The double standard of Kamala Harris being in charge

When discussing qualities that people demand of their leaders, “easy to work for” rarely comes up — if the candidate is a man. The catchphrase “You’re fired!” helped propel Donald Trump, star of “The Apprentice," into the ranks of mega-celebrities. Repeatedly invoked in his 2016 campaign for the presidency, those two words came to represent decisiveness, toughness and a low tolerance for those who do not perform.
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential Politics: Misunderstood, set up to stumble — or neither? Making sense of Kamala Harris’ standing

This is the July 7, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Is the Biden administration setting Vice President Kamala Harris up for failure? Is she a historic figure but “not that interesting” as a politician? Are white liberals, despite their rhetoric, “gun-shy” in elevating women and women of color?
Posted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.

