Wake Forest, NC

Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest summer student, awaits call from MLB Draft

By John Dell
greensboro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitcher Josh Hartle, a Reagan High School graduate who has signed to play baseball at Wake Forest, will have a major decision to make next week. Hartle is enrolled at Wake Forest for summer school and attended his first class last week. Even though he’s in school, he hasn't forfeited his chance to be selected when Major League Baseball's draft begins Sunday in Denver. High school players have until Aug. 15 to stay in school at a four-year college or sign with the team that drafts them.

