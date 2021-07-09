Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspect

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect is accused of stealing a wallet containing credit cards from a vehicle at a home in Washington Township on Tuesday, June 29.

The stolen credit cards were used at the Speedway located at 1455 Austin Blvd., the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

