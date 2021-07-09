Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Township, OH

Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspect

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLq5a_0as6vHl200

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect is accused of stealing a wallet containing credit cards from a vehicle at a home in Washington Township on Tuesday, June 29.

The stolen credit cards were used at the Speedway located at 1455 Austin Blvd., the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 in custody after overnight SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is in custody after police and SWAT engaged in standoff that lasted over 9 hours at a Dayton home overnight. Dayton police responded to the area of Crestmore Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on a reported shooting after an argument between a two people escalated.
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Florida woman arrested after 2-year-old dies in hot car

MIAMI — A Florida woman was arrested after a 2-year-old child she inadvertently left in a hot car for seven hours died, investigators said. Miami-Dade police said Juana Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the child to daycare early Friday morning but instead went back to her own home because the daycare was not yet opened.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

4 people dead after terrible single-vehicle accident splits car in half

(NEW YORK) — Four people have died and two people have been injured in a terrible single-vehicle accident that ended up splitting their car in half. The incident occurred at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in Hickory Hills, Illinois, when police say a car with six people inside ended up losing control and striking a tree, according to a report from ABC News' Chicago station WLS-TV.

Comments / 1

Community Policy