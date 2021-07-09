Cancel
Tron price prediction: bearish momentum still remains

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tron price has been under pressure in the past few months. TRX has declined by more than 60% from its year-to-date high. The coin will maintain the bearish momentum so long as it is below the 50-day VWMA. The Tron (TRX/USD) price is under intense pressure as demand for...

Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Maintaining Bullish Channel

The yellow metal joins the sell-off that dominated the markets last Friday, supported by a stronger US dollar, higher Treasury yields, and weak monetary policy. Market analysts are optimistic that gold prices are still above $1800. The price of an ounce of gold fell at the end of trading to the level of 1809 dollars, after last week's gains, to the resistance level of 1834 dollars an ounce, its highest in a month.
CurrenciesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Crypto Experts: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Replace Fiat by 2040

Nearly 50% of respondents in the survey expect Bitcoin to overtake global finance by 2040, calling it hyperbitcoinization. It will be interesting to see whether if Bitcoin can overtake the traditional financial market in the next two decades. The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been constantly trading under pressure....
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar, yen gain as Delta variant weighs on risk sentiment

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies,...
RetailFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats above $1,800 on greenback strength

Gold is sitting at a critical area of support in the open. Bears need a break of $1,800 for supply to kick in. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,812 ahead of Monday’s European session. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be traced to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia-Pacific nations. Also weighing on the market sentiment, putting a safe-haven bid under the US dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves. This could well back the Financial Times (FT) piece suggesting that the bullish bets on the US Dollar Index (DXY) jump to the highest in over a year.
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Technical Analysis Reveals Bearish Market

The latest inflation report confirms what we all know. Prices are rising rapidly. Federal Reserve officials tell us inflation pressures are transitory. Many commentators on business news channels tell us inflation is something to worry about. The debate is, in some ways, similar to discussions about whether the stock market...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE reached $16.5, pauses before breakout?

DOGE continued to move lower overnight. DOGE/USD likely to target $0.0875 next. Dogecoin price analysis predicts further downside over the next 24 hours as bears pushed the market towards $0.165 support. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to break lower and start heading towards the next major support around $0.0875. The crypto...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Still Holds $31,000 Support

After falling from $31,949 to $31,179, the Bitcoin price now manages to hold onto the critical support level of $31,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is seen trading at $54,607 after soaring to $54,819 in the early hour of today’s trading. The first digital asset is also seen pulling back to where it is currently trading and could head downwards if the bears step back into the market. Meanwhile, the breaking of the crucial support could mean the resumption of the downtrend while the holding of the $31,000 support will mean the continuation of the range-bound movement. More so, the upside momentum may resume if buyers breach crucial resistance levels above $35,000.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Exchange Deposits Signal Bearish Momentum

Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate the crypto, while exchanges see an increase in deposits, potentially signaling bearish selling pressure. Bitcoin has hit a new monthly low of $31,000 for July. However, according to on-chain analysis firm Santiment, large bitcoin addresses continue to accumulate as the price declines. Santiment stated that...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stock markets and oil prices run out of bullish momentum

Stock markets are down on both side of the Atlantic, with growth fears hitting Europe hard in particular. Meanwhile oil is also coming under pressure for another day. Hopes of a new in-session record high for the Dow have been dashed, with the index moving almost straight down from the opening print. Indices generally are in retreat, after a morning in which European markets had tried to hold relatively steady. But as the day has gone on the trickle of selling has turned into a flood, and points towards a tough end to the week. Bullish momentum in US markets has finally run out, having already dissipated earlier in the week for European stocks, as the usual weaker second-half of July takes over from the often-bullish first half. But more than seasonality is at play here; earnings season arrived with US markets on a high (aside from small caps, which have been lagging for a while), providing a high bar of expectations to beat, and with the number of S&P 500 stocks down 10% or more from recent highs rising over the course of the week the signs of today’s turn lower were already there. We should not get ahead of ourselves however; the selloff on Wall Street is relatively contained, but the weakness in Europe tells a different story, and it is the growing crisis in infections that has hurt risk appetite there and will continue to hobble things for the time being, especially with an ECB meeting on the calendar next week that might potentially signal a modestly hawkish shift.
StocksUS News and World Report

How Fed Decisions Impact the Stock Market

The role of the Federal Reserve is to help the U.S. economy operate effectively. The Fed has a lot of power to influence the economy, and this indirectly impacts how stocks move. While the stock market is not the economy, it can be seen as a reflection of how confident consumers are about the strength of the economy now and in the future.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, TRON, AAVE Price Analysis: 14 July

As Bitcoin’s price tanked today, all major altcoins were trading in the red too. As observed with the altcoins, many of them trailed below their crucial support levels awaiting a retracement. ADA’s market cap declined by 4.03%, TRX registered an 8.9% decline in market price over the last week, and AAVE, despite a downtrend, observed considerable capital inflows at press time.
Retailactionforex.com

China recovery slowed in June, but momentum still strong

China GDP grew 1.3% qoq in Q2, matched expectations. Industrial production growth slowed to 8.3% yoy in June, but beat expectation of 7.9% yoy. Retail sales growth slowed to 12.1% yoy, above expectation of 11.0% yoy. Fixed asset investment growth slowed to 12.6% ytd yoy, above expectation of 12.5% yoy. While growth momentum appears to be slowing, recovery is still very strong.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Wide Bearish Price Channel

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action when the support level identified at 1.1850 was first reached. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
Stocksinvezz.com

DAX index continues to trade near its record highs

European stocks ended marginally down this Wednesday following higher-than-expected inflation reported by the UK, while the German DAX index closed the day less than one point lower. Reopening optimism has pushed stock markets in the last several weeks, but Britain’s annual inflation for June exceeded the Bank of England’s 2% target, which hit investor confidence.

