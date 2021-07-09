Cancel
9 Traits You Need to Succeed as a Cybersecurity Leader

healthitsecurity.com
 11 days ago

With increasing digitalization, cybersecurity today encompasses more than just preparing for and recovering from attacks. It’s become a critical factor for business prosperity overall. At a time when qualified cybersecurity professionals are very much in demand, they are also scarce. The cyber world needs your talents and skills!. The latest...

Technologydataversity.net

A Look Ahead: What Pros Need to Know About Cybersecurity in 2021

Click to learn more about author Jerry Ray. You can feel it – constrained optimism bubbling up throughout those communities fortunate enough to enjoy a vaccinated majority. You can see it – daily images of crowded airports and erratic phone videos of passionate passengers aching to stretch out. You can taste it – masks on the verge of replacement by BBQ sauce and milk mustaches. Good times are just within reach in 2021 in the tangible world. In cyber space, though, none of the vaccine options out there will offer any efficacy against the constantly mutating viruses raging throughout digital devices and data stores everywhere.
TechnologySilicon Republic

‘IT leaders need to understand that the world has changed’

Code42’s Jadee Hanson discusses the security challenges posed by collaboration tools and how security leaders need to re-evaluate their strategies. As CISO and CIO at cybersecurity company Code42, Jadee Hanson leads global risk and compliance, security operations, incident response and the insider risk programme. Prior to Code42, Hanson held senior...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Leaders Need A Digital-First Mindset To Succeed. Here’s Why.

Digital transformation, like time itself, cannot be measured in absolute terms. The definition of true transformation varies by industry and even by individual organization. While the life and annuities (L&A) sector has been a digital laggard, not a digital leader, that is starting to change — proving that organizations in all industries still have an opportunity to digitize and transform.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

A more dynamic approach is needed to tackle today’s evolving cybersecurity threats

For decades, the cybersecurity industry has followed a defense-in-depth strategy, which allowed organizations to designate the battlefield against bad actors at their edge firewall. The shift to the cloud has slowly reduced the dependence on network isolation, as businesses move critical services such as email, helpdesks, and intellectual property from...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Named A Leader Among European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, According To Independent Research Firm

Accenture Security received highest scores possible in European go-to-market strategy, European partnership ecosystems, European R&D initiatives, and technical consulting implementation capabilities criteria. Accenture has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, “dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven...
Small Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMMC and controlling costs: Understanding your cybersecurity needs

The Defense Department’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been met with mixed feedback, but not all negativity is as prescient as it seems. There is valid concern surrounding cost-demands for small businesses hoping to win contracts with the DoD, but talk has been more reactionary than strategic. Do not be overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty and doubt — consider instead that CMMC is part of the larger need for a cybersecurity program within your organization.
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Virgin Islands Government Needs More Cybersecurity Investment

(TNS) — The Virgin Islands government needs to invest more resources in cybersecurity to brunt an ongoing threat to computer systems vulnerable to ongoing attacks, according to testimony this week in the Senate's Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications. Bureau of Information Technology Director and Chief Information Officer Rupert Ross...
EconomyForbes

Three Traits Of Outstanding Customer Service Leaders

CMO at Sharpen. Helping companies see obvious ROI with our agent-first contact center platform. There’s a local Thai restaurant I love to order takeout from. The food is amazing, and the staff consistently gets my order right, remembers my name and greets me like an old friend. Are the people...
EconomyCSO

2021 CIO Guide to Modern Data Protection

2021 brings unprecedented data protection challenges, so businesses need to rethink data backup and recovery. The combination of growing security risks, rapid cloud adoption and the lack of prioritizing data backup and recovery creates a tenuous situation that may result in data gaps, security vulnerabilities and lost productivity. w can...
Businessaithority.com

Zettaset Signs Agreement With SYNNEX Corporation To Offer Leading Data Protection Solutions To Customers

Increase in Hybrid Cloud Deployments Continues to Drive Significant Market Demand for Unified Encryption Management. Zettaset, a leading provider of data protection solutions, announced a distributor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, to offer its XCrypt Encryption solutions and the Zettaset Encryption Management Console to resellers across the United States and Canada.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Application security tools ineffective against new and growing threats

A study by Fastly and ESG, based on insights from information security and IT professionals representing hundreds of organizations globally, revealed growing concerns around adequately securing the rapidly rising number of mission-critical cloud services and API-centric applications. Outdated offerings, false positives, and ineffective blocking are among the main causes driving this global concern.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
TechnologyFireRescue1

4-step road map to maximize your cybersecurity ROI

Focus your cybersecurity investment on initiatives that create more effort for the attacker — By Rick Simonds. Public safety agencies continue to be hit hard by ransomware attacks. News of police departments unable to access critical information, having their 911 centers temporarily knocked offline, or facing sensitive information being released to the public has become all too common.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Integrating SIEM Within Compliance Programs

At their core, information security and compliance seem like topics that should go hand in hand: InfoSec deals with the daily functions of identifying and responding to threats, while compliance includes responsibilities of implementing IT security controls and effective governance. Often, though, an organization will have separate teams dedicated to...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Security for Startups in a DevOps World: Infrastructure, IAM, and Remote Environments

Note: This is the first installment in a blog series on startup security in a DevOps world. This series is an adaptation of an e-book published in 2017, which was originally contributed to by JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava and guest contributors Alan Shimel and Ben Tomhave. The information has been updated to include new IT developments and reflect the current business climate, particularly for startups. Read the authors’ bios below.
Technologyaithority.com

TruKno Launches Cyber Threat Intelligence For The 99%

Cyber Industry’s First Threat Intelligence SaaS Service That You Can Buy Instantly with a Credit Card. TruKno announced a new Cyber Threat Intelligence SaaS subscription that aims to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by empowering their entire IT security staff with easy-to-use, actionable, and real time cyber threat dashboards.
Businessaithority.com

Franz Inc. Named To KMWorld’s AI50 Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management

AllegroGraph’s FedShard Technology Underpins Flexible AI Knowledge Fabrics. Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced it has been named to KMWorld’s AI50 – The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management. Underscoring Franz’s technology leadership in Graph-based AI, the company’s Knowledge Graph Platform, AllegroGraph, was relied upon for market research in leading analyst reports, including Forrester’s Now Tech: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q1 2021 and the Gartner Case Study: Entity-Event Knowledge Graph for Powering AI Solutions (Montefiore).
Softwarebeincrypto.com

WSTA to Hold Virtual Seminar on Cybersecurity for FinTech Professionals

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), a not-for-prot organization that provides nancial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on “Smart, Fast, Effective: Cybersecurity in the Age of Analytics & Automation” on July 21, 2021.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Goldilock raises $1M to expand its air gap cybersecurity solution

Goldilock has closed its oversubscribed Seed financing round, managing to raise over 1 million USD. This caps off a dynamic first two quarters of 2021. Hot on the heels of receiving a patent for True Remote Automated Airgap Security, Goldilock also signed its first Value Added Distributor, Cefiros, for the Iberic and Latin American cybersecurity markets in March 2021. Earlier in the year Goldilock also announced the win of Fintech Moneyzoom for part of their cybersecurity solutions as well as being accepted into Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, for an extended residency program.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A GE Exec’s Top 4 Ways For Positive Leaders To Grow And Succeed

Early in his career, then-emerging leader Vince Tullo took a chance. The lifelong New Yorker was offered a position at General Electric (GE)—in the comparatively tiny Midwestern city of Bloomington, Illinois. At first, Tullo couldn’t imagine leaving the business mecca of New York City for a prairie town in Illinois,...

