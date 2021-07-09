Cancel
Music

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Video Features Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper and pop star Post Malone teased a new song called “Motley Crew” earlier this week, leading metal fans to wonder whether the tune was at least partially an homage to the similarly-named ’80s rock legends. The track arrived this morning, and hey, wouldn’t you know it, the suspicions are confirmed! And not just that, but the Crüe’s own drummer, eccentric personality and perennial cartoon character, Tommy Lee, is a guest star in the video.

