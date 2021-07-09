Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

City Of Oswego To Hold Police Examination, Mayor Barlow Waives Application Fee

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 9 days ago

OSWEGO – The City of Oswego has announced it will hold police examination on September 18, 2021 as the city begins the process of hiring up to five new police officers in the near future. The exam announcement has been posted and Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city will...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
956
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Barlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Oswego#Opd#Oswego Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Public Participation Critical Component Of Upcoming 2022 Redistricting Efforts

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Earlier this week, the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) announced it would host eight public listening sessions across the state prior to redrawing state legislative and congressional district lines, a process which takes place every ten years to reflect population changes. The sessions are a result of a 2014 public referendum in which millions of New Yorkers voted in favor of a Constitutional Amendment assembling the IRC in the hopes of ensuring fair and honest guidelines for the upcoming 2022 redistricting effort.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces $15,000 Grant to Farnham to Expand Access to Drug Treatment

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday a $15,000 grant to Farnham Family Services to expand access to drug treatment for those struggling with the use of drugs, opioids, synthetics and alcohol. During the pandemic, Farnham was forced to switch from an in-person in-take and assessment model to a remote, tele-health format. The change in operation created by COVID-19 proved to be a challenge as missed appointments increased and the loss of in-person communication became less effective. The new funding provided by the City of Oswego will provide an initial investment to allow for the creation of admission specialist positions who will be available five day a week, increasing availability and access, while decreasing the time to get patients critical treatment, including medication.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Waives Fees On All Residential Building Permits Until Labor Day

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is waiving all fees associated with residential building permits from now until Labor Day, September 6, 2021. City building permits are ordinarily applied using a unit-based fee schedule ranging from twenty cents to forty cents per square foot depending on the type of construction and structure being built or repaired. Total charges for building permits in residential neighborhoods can range from $100 for replacing a fence to $200 for a one-room remodel to $500 for a residential renovation project. The minimum charge for all building permits is $25.
Albany, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barclay, Minority Conference Call For Special Session To Bring State’s Eviction Moratorium In Line With Federal Guidance

ALBANY, NY – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski), Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick (R,C,I-Smithtown), Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,I,SAM,ROS-Mahopac) and members of the Minority Conference recently penned a letter to Speaker Carl Heastie calling for a special session to bring New York’s eviction moratorium policy in line with federal guidance. A copy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy