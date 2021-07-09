SpaceX is becoming the iPhone of low-Earth orbit
SpaceX’s Starlink constellation is getting bigger — and it’s changing the shape of low-Earth orbit. The firm is currently building out Starlink, designed to offer high-speed and low latency internet almost anywhere in the world. SpaceX has applied for permission to launch up to 42,000 satellites, far outnumbering the total number of satellites in Earth’s orbit. (As of January 1, there are 3,372 orbiting the Earth, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists).www.inverse.com
