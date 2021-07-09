Downtown living

Editor’s note: This interview was condensed for space and clarity. Kendal Browne represents one of the key demographics downtown apartment and condo developers are trying to attract. A recent graduate of Grand Valley State University with a job just outside of the city, Browne is living the downtown dream (or she will be once COVID-19 is under control). With more and more apartment buildings sprouting up in all sectors of the downtown community, Grand Rapids Magazine spoke to Browne about what it’s like to live downtown and how developers can attract more residents like her.