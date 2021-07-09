Review: ‘McCartney 3,2,1′ will be a revelation even to the Beatles’ biggest fans

As we’ve stated a few times before, it’s been a really good year for fans of the rockumentary, though it’s been primarily limited to docu-narrative features like Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers rather than longer-form streaming series. Well, a two-fisted helping of Beatles content coming later on in the year will correct this course for fans of staying at home and falling asleep on the couch while folding laundry. You probably already know about Peter Jackson’s Get Back, which was expanded into a 6-hour documentary series for Disney+, but you might not have heard about McCartney 3, 2, 1, a brand-new docuseries that is essentially a lengthy conversation between Rick Rubin (who probably needs little introduction here) and whatever double took over the identity of Paul McCartney after his death in 1966. Hulu dropped a brand-new trailer for the project ahead of its release later this month, and it looks pretty cool.