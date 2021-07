This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa on March 18, 2021. The Board of Regents approved Phase 2 of the UH Mānoa administrative reorganization on April 15, 2021, to be effective July 1, 2021. The reorganization included the official establishment of the offices under the purview of the President and Provost, including the offices of the vice provosts. As we move forward with the implementation and transition, we would like to share the following appointments for our senior leadership positions in the UH Mānoa Cabinet: