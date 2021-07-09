Break in Games Arrives at Right Time for Orlando City
For the most part, Orlando City has had a good start to the 2021 Major League Soccer season. After 12 games played, the team has a record of 6-3-3 and sits in second place in the Eastern Conference. Two of those losses, however, have come in the Lions’ last two games, which obviously isn’t ideal. Two losses in a row is far from cause for alarm though, especially considering the injury situation that OCSC currently finds itself in.www.themaneland.com
