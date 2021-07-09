Break in Games Arrives at Right Time for Orlando City

Lenz Ong: Anytime the goalkeeper stops a penalty in a winning effort is an immediate good game in my book, but also made a couple great saves on top of that. The big Brazilian has had a fair bit of criticism levied his way for some questionable decisions in the early going (myself included) but has now practically earned the team 4 points on the road with some excellent stops over the past two games, which will boost the confidence of any goalkeeper. As legend will tell you, David de Gea’s frustratingly inconsistent start to his Manchester United career turned around after a jaw-dropping save to deny Chelsea’s Juan Mata (yes, you’re reading that right) off a free kick, so watch this space.