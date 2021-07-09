Cancel
Music

Go-Go Greats EU Are Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary

By Jane Recker
Washingtonian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 10, there will be a 50th Anniversary reunion event for the members of DC go-go legends EU at the Panorama Room. Though the event is private, fans can watch a livestream from 12-3. Experience Unlimited was founded in 1971 by Ballou High School students living in Anacostia’s Valley...

#European Union#Go Go#Sugar Bear#Eu#Ballou High School#Anacostia
