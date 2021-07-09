Go-Go Greats EU Are Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the headlines that the most famous rapper whose name is Biz Markie passed away on Friday evening (July 16). The rapper was 57 years old at the time of his death. He was the most established and well-known rapper based in America. He had earned huge respect and reputation in his whole career. He had a huge fan following on social media, the people were crazy for his rapping and singing. The rapper lived her life peacefully with his life. After getting the news of his demise, his fans are very sad and unable to believe the reality.