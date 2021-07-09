Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bershan Shaw Clicked With Sonja Morgan And Ramona Singer The Most; Says She Takes Investment Advice From Sonja

By Kim Stempel
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6PL6_0as6tnjk00

Eboni K. Williams was the first Black woman to join Real Housewives of New York . Since joining, Eboni has tried to educate her co-stars about Black history and the racial issues that exist today.

Ramona Singer offended her RHONY co-star Eboni when she called the people working for her “the help.” Eboni explained why it was an issue, and Ramona apologized. It almost seemed sincere.

Bershan Shaw was added to the RHONY cast in March of 2021. She posted on Instagram , “It’s exciting and invigorating and the women on the show are truly amazing with great stories.” She added, “We are funny, crazy, interesting, shocking, dope, diverse and warriors.”

Leah McSweeney , Luann de Lesseps , and Sonja Morgan engaged in some gossip behind Ramona’s back. I, for one, am shocked by this behavior. When Ramona posted photos with Eboni and Bershan to Instagram they accused her of posting the photos so that her followers would see her with Black women.

Bershan , who is besties with Ramona , defended her . “I don’t know where any of that comes from that she doesn’t have any Black friends,” Bershan commented. “I mean, and that she’s a racist. She’s not a racist. Come on, you guys.” Eboni hosted a dinner party in Harlem, and Bershan annoyed the attorney by saying that everyone, no matter their race, is the same. It’s pretty obvious that Bershan and Eboni approach life differently. Cue the drama!

During the most recent episode , the New York ladies headed off to Salem, Massachusetts. I’m sure they will have a witchy, and bitchy, time. Ramona was going to ditch the group at dinner, but Bershan convinced her to stay. Bershan even told Eboni that she was too preachy. In the RHONY preview, Bershan continued to speak her truth and told her co-stars that their squad is “a little bit boring” and they act like “grandmas.” Well said, Bershan. So far Bershan seems fun-loving and open. It is amazing that she is a breast cancer survivor, and how it has changed her life.

During an interview with Page Six, Bershan sounded off on her co-stars. “I click with probably Ramona [Singer ] and Sonja [Morgan] . I love Ramona; she’s a straight shooter, I’m a straight shooter,” the motivational speaker explained.

RELATED: Bershan Shaw Promises To “Take It To The Next Level” During Her First Season On Real Housewives Of New York; Teases “Laughter, Crying, Growing, Learning, And Diversity”

“I’m in your face, Ramona’s bold. Some may hate us, some may love us, but I can only be authentic and real,” Bershan stated.

Bershan also enjoys hanging out with Sonja . “And Sonja is just fun. And I’m so like, loud, big, fun, over the top. So, we get along,” Bershan shared.

She continued, “And, you know, I had some bumps in the road with some other girls. But the good stuff, [is that] you know, in the end … you’re different and then you learn [from] each other more.”

Bershan is a “multipreneur,” which is a term that Bershan’s father came up with. She is successful, but often turns to Sonja , who has her own clothing line , for advice. I hope they aren’t talking about toaster ovens.

RELATED: Bershan Calls Co-Stars “Boring Grandmas”; Real Housewives Of New York Fans Agree

“I definitely text Sonja . Sonja and I talk about business and stocks and stuff like that,” Bershan remarked. “She’s like, ‘Alright, you need to invest in this.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, look at that.’”

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SONJA AND RAMONA HIT IT OFF WITH BERSHAN? IS BERSHAN A GOOD ADDITION TO THE CAST? WOULD YOU TAKE INVESTMENT ADVICE FROM SONJA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Bershan Shaw Clicked With Sonja Morgan And Ramona Singer The Most; Says She Takes Investment Advice From Sonja appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
197
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Black Women#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Claims These 2 Co-Stars Tried to Remove Her From Show

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is no stranger to drama on the Bravo series. Apparently, the reality star got into her fair share of drama with longtime cast members Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer when she initially joined the show during Season 12. During an interview with Stylecaster, McSweeney even claimed that Singer and Morgan attempted to get her removed from the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Sonja Morgan Reacts To Bethenny Frankel Making Toaster Oven Following “Cheater Brand” Drama; Blames Ramona Singer And Dorinda Medley For Previous Argument With Bethenny

Even though Sonja Morgan might have had the same storyline for her entire career on the Real Housewives of New York, I just can’t quit her. She’s just trying to sell her townhouse, make a quick buck and find Mr. Right. This season, in particular, has been a bit dark for Sonja, as she still […] The post Sonja Morgan Reacts To Bethenny Frankel Making Toaster Oven Following “Cheater Brand” Drama; Blames Ramona Singer And Dorinda Medley For Previous Argument With Bethenny appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Eboni K. Williams Says People Who Think She Discusses Race Too Much Are “Not My Problem” And Her Real Housewives Co-Stars’ “Comfort Is Just Not My Concern”

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black Housewife on Real Housewives of New York. Finally! Eboni is a television host, and an attorney. Her bestie is RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney. Leah had been struggling with the impending death of her beloved grandmother, and Eboni had her back. Eboni handled all of her co-stars’ […] The post Eboni K. Williams Says People Who Think She Discusses Race Too Much Are “Not My Problem” And Her Real Housewives Co-Stars’ “Comfort Is Just Not My Concern” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPopculture

'RHONY': Eboni K. Williams Opens up About Tension With Co-Star Bershan Shaw

Real Housewives of New York City fans were introduced to the newest Housewife, Eboni K. Williams, during the Season 13 premiere. On the most recent episode of RHONY, Bershan Shaw, Ramona Singer's friend, appeared on the show for the first time. Williams, who is the first full-time Black Housewife on RHONY, and Shaw didn't exactly get off on the right foot. As a result, both Williams and Shaw have spoken out about the tension between them, per Shine My Crown.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer Fired From the Show as She's 'Too Expensive'? Other Reasons Revealed [Full Story]

Ramona Singer from "The Real Housewives Oo New York" was reported being fired from the show following Kelly Dodd after 13 seasons because she was considered "too expensive." One source told Radar that Singer, who was the only original cast member that never left the show since day one, is being will no longer be invited for the next season as "her time is up."
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Two Housewives From ‘RHONY’ To Be Fired Over Conversations On Race?

According to reports out of two gossip blogs, there are some serious casting shakeups coming to the cast of Real Housewives of New York. Newest cast member and first Black woman to join the cast Eboni K. Williams and sole original Housewife Ramona Singer are supposedly both facing firings. Conversations about race are apparently at the center of why each woman is allegedly on the chopping block of the hit Bravo reality show, but for totally different reasons.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'This is not going to end well': Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams sparks outrage behind the scenes after blaming production for poor ratings

Eboni K. Williams has sparked outrage behind the scenes of Real Housewives Of New York after publicly blaming producers for the show's sinking ratings this season. The former Fox News host, who is the first black woman to appear on the Bravo show, hit back at accusations fans were bored by her repeated conversations about race, telling TMZ it's the producers who make the final cuts about what appears on TV.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York

Ramona Singer has given us lots of great TV over her years on Real Housewives of New York. But is her time finally coming to an end? Despite Ramona being a fan favorite, it’s no secret that the last few years haven’t been her best. Especially when adding new castmates. And hey, maybe you can […] The post Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

‘RHONY’s Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer: ‘She’s Not a Racist’

New York’s Housewives’ “friend” Bershan Shaw is defending Ramona Singer after the cast member was labeled a “racist” by viewers. “I met Ramona in the summer, and Ramona and I hit it off,” she told daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. “She and I really did hit it off. And Ramona is a straight shooter, which I love. She’s bold, she’s in your face, [and] she tells it like it is.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Sonja Morgan Met Frank Sinatra And Talked To Him About Their Zodiac Signs

I don’t understand how every Real Housewives of New York fan isn’t a major Sonja Morgan stan. Sonja has brought so much throughout her decade on the show, even though her storyline’s been pretty much the same the entire time. She’s the straw that stirs the drink, with a whole lot of A-list glinted stories […] The post Sonja Morgan Met Frank Sinatra And Talked To Him About Their Zodiac Signs appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Sonja Morgan Says She And Kathy Hilton “Go Way Back”; They Used To Hang When Sonja Was Dating Prince Albert

There’s no better good-time girl in the Bravo universe than Sonja Morgan. I think even Heather Gay would agree with me on that. The Real Housewives of New York star in an OG in her own right. Her legendary townhouse parties. Her celeb-filled yacht soirees. Hey, even when Ramona Singer had 50 of her best […] The post Sonja Morgan Says She And Kathy Hilton “Go Way Back”; They Used To Hang When Sonja Was Dating Prince Albert appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Are ‘Nervous’ About Getting ‘Axed’ From ‘RHONY’

Ramona Singer may be denying that she was fired from ‘RHONY’, but our sources say she’s feeling ‘nervous’. The future of Real Housewives of New York City isn’t looking bright at the moment. For the first time in 13 seasons, the show’s reunion special has been put on “hold” amid low ratings and fan backlash, Hollywood Life has confirmed. Page Six was first to report the news on July 14, and our sources are saying the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy