Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

UW–Madison a partner in Net Zero Initiative

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin–Madison is a partner in a new multi-state, multi-institution project to help cut greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. dairy industry. The project, funded in part through a $10 million grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), seeks to support U.S. dairy’s Net Zero Initiative (NZI) as a critical on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals that were set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

www.wisfarmer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Dairy Farmers#Soil Health#Soil Science#Uw#Nzi#U S Dairy#Ffar#Nestl#Dairy Management Inc#Dmi#The Soil Health Institute#Ars#Cornell University#University Of Vermont#Usda Ars Rrb#Innovation Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy