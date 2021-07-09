UW–Madison a partner in Net Zero Initiative
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is a partner in a new multi-state, multi-institution project to help cut greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. dairy industry. The project, funded in part through a $10 million grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), seeks to support U.S. dairy’s Net Zero Initiative (NZI) as a critical on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals that were set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.www.wisfarmer.com
