One of the major reasons why there is a lot of risk in this year’s draft class is the Ontario Hockey League. They did not play in 2020-21. There was no OHL season. Not a truncated one like the Western Hockey League. Or a shortened season with a bubble for part of the teams in the Quebec Major Hockey League. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and how the province of Ontario decided to manage it, there was no OHL season held. From the perspective of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, this was a significant loss. The OHL has been a primary source of drafted prospects. Last year saw 31 OHLers picked. In 2019, 25 came from that league. In 2018, 35 were selected. The point is that plenty of prime prospects come from this league. That they were not able to have a season means that scouts and decision makers will have to make do with whatever information they do have - even if it is a season old.