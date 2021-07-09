The challenges facing the Cowboys’ late-round 2021 draft picks

For young players, getting drafted by an NFL team is likely the highlight of their life so far. For those selected by the Dallas Cowboys, it is usually extra exciting to be coming to one of the glamour franchises in the league. That’s why they are on Hard Knocks, after all. And if they were good enough to be taken in the first half of the draft, they can feel pretty sure that they have a place reserved on the 53-man roster for them.