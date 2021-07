In terms of possible surprise hits of 2021, Jungle Cruise might be the one right at the top of the list. After Jumanji became a massive success, it sometimes feels like Dwayne Johnson can do no wrong when it comes to the box office. This generation hasn't really had their version of The Mummy yet, which is often cited by millennials and gen-x-ers as one of the better action comedies of the late 90s/early 2000s era. That kind of vibe seems to be what Disney is going for with this movie, but we'll have to see if they end up pulling it off. They released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie today.