Burnsville, MN

This leviathan is why you shouldn't release pet goldfish into lakes

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
City of Burnsville

Holy heck look at the size of that goldfish.

Looking like something out of a B-movie horror, this humongous boy was recently pulled from Keller Lake in Burnsville.

Its size is capacious enough to prompt the city into a warning for its residents, noting that "groups" of goldfish were pulled from the lake.

"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!" it tweeted. "They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants."

This isn't the only such recent warning in the Twin Cities.

In November, Carver County made a similar appeal after it removed as many as 50,000 goldfish from local waters.

While a popular household pet, they're also an invasive species so releasing them can cause all sorts of problems in Minnesota lakes.

Goldfish, similar to the carp, can also easily reproduce and survive with low levels of oxygen during the winter in Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

