Casual Friday: Celebrity encounters

It's been 25 years since audiences were brought to Looney Tune land with Michael Jordan in order to save the Tunes from being sent to Moron Mountain. Now, the Tunes are back and this time teaming up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for another epic basketball showdown in Space Jam: A New Legacy. James and the Tunes have to take on an all-star squad assembled by Don Cheadle's Al G. Rhythm and captained by James' son, Dom.