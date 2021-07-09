Thinking of Buying Kimco? Buy This Instead

2022 – 4.5%. For example, a homeowner can increase their $350,000 home’s net worth by $82,338 in five years – that’s an average of $16,000 annually!. Homeowners are essentially putting their funds into a growing savings account when they buy instead of rent. Whereas when you are renting, you are putting your funds into someone else’s savings account. Which would you prefer to do? Additionally, Cheyenne’s rental market is relatively high compared to other similarly sized communities because of the volume of temporary residents. The military keeps a constant flow of citizens coming in and out. Sometimes they are posted here for only two years, and it is more economical to rent than it is to buy. That said, the demand in the rental market is high. Therefore, if you plan to be a longer-term resident in Cheyenne or Laramie County, it is better to buy.