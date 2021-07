GREENSBORO, N.C. — A detention officer at a North Carolina jail was hospitalized after he was attacked by an inmate, a sheriff's office said. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the attack on the officer at the county jail occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and was unprovoked, news outlets reported. According to the sheriff’s office, the officer is being treated at the hospital and his condition is stable.