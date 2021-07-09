Dippy Whip open at Legacy Village
Dippy Whip, a frozen custard shop that pays homage to the frozen custard sold at now-closed Cleveland-area amusement parks, opened June 15 at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. “Dippy Whip is pure joy, and the perfect addition to the Legacy Village community as we get out and celebrate warmer weather with family and friends,” Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle said in a news release. “We’re excited about sharing this beloved Northeast Ohio legacy with new generations of fans.”www.clevelandjewishnews.com
