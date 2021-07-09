Cancel
Bethany Williams unveils her first ever public artwork

By Marie-Claire Chappet
Harper's Bazaar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the sustainable fashion designer Bethany Williams has unveiled her first ever public artwork. The installation, a series of bold flags stretched across the roofs of London's Coal Drops Yard, is entitled 'All Our Stories' and serves as continuation of her acclaimed fashion collection, which debuted at London Fashion Week this year.

#Public Art#London Fashion Week#Sustainable Fashion#Coal Drops Yard#Kiosk N1c#Browns Fashion#King S Cross#The Magpie Project
