Argentina won its 14th Copa America title in 1993, pulling within one of Uruguay for the most championships in the history of the competition. The squad had four opportunities over the last six tournaments to add to its total but failed each time, including twice against Brazil. Argentina gets another chance on Saturday as it visits Brazil for the 2021 Copa America final. The Argentines nearly reached the final for the third straight time in 2019 but dropped a 2-0 decision in the semifinals against Brazil, which went on to capture the crown -- giving it nine overall Copa America championships and five in as many times it hosted the tournament.