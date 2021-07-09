Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier And The New York Mets

By Nicholas Caporoso
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets have already swung one trade this season. Could a second follow with their All-Star second baseman?. The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade chip is Adam Frazier, who is the National League’s starting second baseman in the All-Star Game. The New York Mets are in first place but have had injuries throughout their lineup and rotation. It’s known the Mets are looking to upgrade in the infield. Could the two teams be a potential match?

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Jon Heyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates Swing Another Trade With A NL Central Foe

Mar 29, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (34) stands on the field prior to the spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a month full of trades in the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Pirates manager pumps up potential Yankees trade target

If the New York Yankees play their cards right, they could add an All-Star lefty bat before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Brian Cashman has been linked to Adam Frazier, the National League’s current top vote-getter at second base. However if the Yankees trade for Frazier, he most likely would end up in the outfield filling the void left by Aaron Hicks. And no one is a bigger fan of Frazier than his current manager, Derek Shelton. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBYardbarker

Three trades that could make New York Mets a World Series contender

The MLB trade deadline is approaching and the New York Mets keep playing well despite myriad injuries. But for this team to take the next step, becoming a World Series contender, moves need to be made in July. New York’s rotation was expected to be its greatest strength this season,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Bucs Sign Veteran Infielder

Wednesday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates made a signing that could possibly be hinting that they are close to getting a trade done that would spell the end of Adam Frazier’s career in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to sign second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league deal. Strange-Gordon...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBaudacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Pirates' Adam Frazier on trade market

(AUDACY) Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier will be one of the two All-Star representatives for the Pittsburgh at the Midsummer Classic next week. Within two weeks of making his first All-Star Game appearance, Frazier could find then himself wearing another uniform. Frazier, 29, is slashing .326/.396/.461 with a 2.6 fWAR...
MLBNew York Post

Mets trade deadline target Adam Frazier appreciates ‘great’ New York fans

Adam Frazier once again proved why he is a top MLB trade target. In the Mets’ 13-4 victory at Citi Field on Friday night, the Pirates second baseman notched two hits, including a game-tying RBI single and a double, in his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. The 29-year-old has been one of the best players in baseball this season, with a slash line of .328/.397/.464 and an MLB-leading 111 hits.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: Adam Frazier has caught the GM’s eye

Before the 2018 season, the New York Mets signed Todd Frazier to a two-year deal. After they let him walk in 2020, the Mets traded for him back mid-season. Now, the newest of the Mets trade rumors suggests they’re interested in acquiring Frazier again, just a different one — Adam.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Mets Interested In All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

With the Mets looking to be buyers before the July 30 trade deadline, one of their potential targets is coming to town with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are showing interest in Pirates second baseman Adam...
MLBwtae.com

Pirates hold flash sale in honor of second baseman Adam Frazier

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting a ticket flash sale in honor of second baseman, 29-year-old Adam Frazier. Frazier will be the National League's starting second baseman at the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. The Pirates are offering two for $26 tickets to any home game...
MLBDaily Star

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy