Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier And The New York Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets have already swung one trade this season. Could a second follow with their All-Star second baseman?. The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade chip is Adam Frazier, who is the National League’s starting second baseman in the All-Star Game. The New York Mets are in first place but have had injuries throughout their lineup and rotation. It’s known the Mets are looking to upgrade in the infield. Could the two teams be a potential match?