Scepurek charged after alleged theft from Walmart
Katy Jane Scepurek, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court for one felony count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, on May 14, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a theft at the Little Falls Walmart store. When he arrived on scene, he met with an asset protection employee, who indicated they witnessed a female — later identified as Scepurek, making a transaction at the self-checkout.www.hometownsource.com
