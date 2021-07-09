Cancel
Cell Phones

Watch Apple’s new “Haystack” ad showing finding a misplaced iPhone via Apple Watch

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new iPhone 12 commercial from Apple, dubbed “Haystack,” demonstrates how easy it is to find a misplaced iPhone with an Apple Watch. Published on Apple’s YouTube channel, the 60-second video is filmed somewhere in the Midwestern United States. It’s a pretty nicely done ad featuring an old cowboy faced with finding a needle in the haystack, as the saying goes. In other words, he’s misplaced his iPhone in a literal haystack, but—thankfully—his Apple Watch comes to the rescue.

Kitty Wells
#Apple Watch#Iphone 12#Control Center#Ping Iphone#Icloud Com
Iphone
Apple
Technology
Cell Phones
Electronics
Bluetooth
Youtube
