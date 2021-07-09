Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Julie Ertz Reveals How Long She Will Play Soccer at Highest Level (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Ertz is one of the veterans on the United States Women's Soccer Team as she has been with the squad since 2013. But will she compete as long as Carli Lloyd, who has been on the team since 2005 and made this year's Olympic team at 38 years old? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Ertz, who said watching Lloyd compete at 38 (will be 39 on July 16) is inspiring. But Ertz is not sure if she will be playing for another 10 years.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Julie Ertz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Soccer Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SoccerPopculture

Julie Ertz Opens About Being 'Extremely Motivated' to Succeed in 2021 Tokyo Olympics (Exclusive)

Julie Ertz has made the United States women's soccer team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and will be competing in the Olympic games for the second time in her career. And with the team winning the World Cup in 2019, Ertz is confident they can come away with gold medals in Tokyo by this time next month. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Ertz, who talked about how she and her teammates are "extremely motivated" to do big things in the Olympics.
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
MLSPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Alex Morgan’s husband Servando Carrasco?

ALEX Morgan is a member of the National Women's Soccer League. Morgan has been married to her husband Servando Carrasco since 2014. Like his wife, Carrasco, 32, is also a professional soccer player in Major League Soccer. Born in San Diego, California, the midfielder is a member of the Fort...
Spring, TXchatsports.com

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of Simone Biles

From training in the gym to competing at the Olympics, Sports Illustrated has been there to capture the gymnast over the course of her illustrious career. Biles in the all-around final at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships. Biles training at a gym in Spring, Texas. Biles competing at the 2021...
College Sportsromper.com

The Advice Alex Morgan Would Give Her Daughter About Getting Into Sports

Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan is making headlines every day for her moves on the soccer field as the Tokyo Olympics approaches, but the 31-year-old wasn’t sure she’d ever play for her country again after having a baby. “Before I got pregnant, my mindset was like, it’s possible that I’ll never reach my potential again,” Morgan tells Romper.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Reveals His NBA Retirement Plan

LeBron James has been in the NBA for 18 seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. But the Los Angeles Lakers star knows the end of his career is closer than what it was 10 years ago. James recently appeared on the SmartLess podcast to promote his new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. He said he would love to finish his career with the Lakers after spending time with two different teams.
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch 2021 Gold Cup soccer today: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, start time, TV channel (Monday, July 12)

The 2021 Gold Cup continues Monday with another set of matches as Jamaica takes on Suriname in the early evening match and Costa Rica facing Guadeloupe in the late match. The matches open up the group stage for each team, but does include a Guadeloupe squad that made its way through the preliminaries thanks to a tie against Guatamela and a win over the Bahamas. Jamaica comes in as one of the more heavily favored teams in the tournament and is scene as a threat to the primary contenders like Mexico and the United States.
Soccergoal.com

Which NWSL teams will be hit hardest by Olympic call-ups?

The league will continue on through the Games in Japan, with some teams set to be impacted by absences more than others. The world of the NWSL doesn’t stop for the Olympics. While some of the league’s brightest stars will be in Japan, play will continue back on the home front with some teams being hit harder by absences than others.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

Laura Harvey returns as coach of OL Reign

Jul. 16—Laura Harvey will return to coach OL Reign, the club announced Thursday. Harvey, the franchise's original leader, will replace Farid Benstiti, who abruptly resigned July 2 hours before a match against the Houston Dash. Harvey regarded coaching in the NWSL as the "wildest ride" she can't wait to get...
Soccerarcamax.com

Carli Lloyd has 'never been this happy' as she aims for her fifth major title with the U.S. women's soccer team

PHILADELPHIA — Since the start of Carli Lloyd's U.S. national team career 16 years ago, the Delran, N.J., native has been a machine of a player. Through 306 national team caps, seven major tournaments and seven professional teams across two continents, Lloyd has set standards not just with goals and assists, but with a work ethic and inner drive that are among the most powerful in American soccer history. Teammates and rivals alike have told stories of the example she sets on and off the field, in games and practices and countless ice baths.
Redding, CAnickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Megan Rapinoe From 3 To 36

Superstar soccer player Megan Rapinoe has accomplished a lot in her 36 years, and she's not slowing down anytime soon. The California native is expected to be a key player in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Those who have followed her career know she's been passionate about soccer since she was a young child and she's got the moves to prove it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy