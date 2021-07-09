Julie Ertz Reveals How Long She Will Play Soccer at Highest Level (Exclusive)

Julie Ertz is one of the veterans on the United States Women's Soccer Team as she has been with the squad since 2013. But will she compete as long as Carli Lloyd, who has been on the team since 2005 and made this year's Olympic team at 38 years old? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Ertz, who said watching Lloyd compete at 38 (will be 39 on July 16) is inspiring. But Ertz is not sure if she will be playing for another 10 years.