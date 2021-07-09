Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

2 sought in string of burglaries at Spring parking garage

By Jose R. Gonzalez
yourconroenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair are being sought in connection to a string of burglaries perpetrated this past Sunday in south Montgomery County. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at an apartment complex at Woodland Field Crossing in Spring, according to the agency. The sheriff’s office is reporting two females in surveillance images were the culprits of multiple vehicle burglaries at the apartments’ parking garage.

