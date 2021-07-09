Wasting Taxpayers Money: Lottery-Based Incentives Do Not Increase COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
Would you be more willing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus if you could participate in a lottery for cash and prizes? The answer was surprisingly no, according to Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) researchers who found that Ohio’s “Vax-a-Million” lottery-based incentive system, intended to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, was not associated with an increase in COVD-19 vaccinations.scitechdaily.com
