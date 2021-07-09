Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Blue Laced Red Wyandotte: Homestead Homeboy and Wyandotte Wonder

By Erin McDade
Posted by 
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blue-laced red wyandotte chickens have a full breast and a slight dip in the tail and are very attractive. Their name comes from the blue lacing on the red feathers of the Blue Laced Red Wyandotte. Much like Rhode Island Reds, Wyandotte roosters are a calm, docile, and dependable chicken breed ideal for foraging in the wild. Wyandotte chickens are great mothers who pay close attention to their chicks, but the breed rarely broods and is unsuitable for a hatchery.

www.wideopenpets.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backyard Chickens#Reds#Birds#Wyandotte Wonder#Instagram#Lh#American#Blrw#Tony Melissa#Farminthefield#Baltimore Chickens#Chicken Coop View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
Recipesrecipes.net

Red, White, and Blue Trifle Recipe

Nothing fits the perfect 4th of July dessert than this patriotic red, white, and blue trifle. It has layers of creamy pudding and red & blue cake cubes. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F and spray 2 8-inch square pans. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, buttermilk, oil, eggs,...
Animalsgreenmatters.com

These Natural Bug Repellents Will Protect Your Plants From Garden Pests

Gardening may look like a relaxing hobby, but it can get complicated and a bit frustrating when garden pests start eating the literal fruits of your labor. Some people will go to great lengths to get rid of these interloping insects, even resorting to chemical pesticides. For the eco-conscious among...
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 19 - July 25

So far this year you have been using a very straightforward approach to keep anything that will make you weak at bay. Being as strong-headed as you are, you just say "Keep out! Stay away!" and that is what happens. The change in this attitude (with the Chiron retrograde) is that you might spend a little more time reflecting on what might be behind a headache, or your inability to be as quick-paced as you normally are. Also you might give those who have some kind of health issues an opportunity to speak their minds. This could even help raise their own expectations about their own health. By Refeel Yoga try How to Master Your Sexual Energy.
GardeningBonner County Daily Bee

Ground-covers offer options for yard, landscaping

If you're one of those people tired of mowing in the heat and torn between keeping your lawn and/or letting it go wild, there is an easier way. Think about planting clumps of creeping ground-covers: Thyme, Phlox, Veronica, Saponaria (soapwort), Achillea, all of which come in many varieties, textures and colors and can be mowed over with a high blade setting. I call them “duckweeds” since they have learned to duck the mower blade and have actually starting growing their blossoms lower (I swear!).
AgricultureLeesville Daily Leader

Beat the rain with container-grown vegetables

With the historic rains this spring and summer, we’ve doubled — and in some cases tripled — the average for several places in Louisiana. It is no wonder some of our plants, yards and gardens are suffering. We’ve already reached 78% of the annual amount of rain, with another half a year to go.
AnimalsMilton Daily Standard

Poison hemlock can be dangerous to you, animals

Sometime in your education classes, you probably heard about Socrates, the great ancient Greek philosopher. He was well known for his ideas about ethics and his belief in humanistic and democratic principles. Sentenced to death for his speeches, Socrates chose a forced suicide by drinking a concoction of hemlock tea. Here in the United States, Socrates’ philosophy continues to influence many of our modern ideas. In an interesting twist, we are also forced to deal with the invasion of the infamous plant known as poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). Originally from the Mediterranean region of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the poison hemlock plant came to the United States as an ornamental plant and has since become widely distributed like dandelions. Poison hemlock is found wherever weeds grow: along roadsides, ditches, streambanks, and pastures.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy