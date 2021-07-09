Blue Laced Red Wyandotte: Homestead Homeboy and Wyandotte Wonder
Blue-laced red wyandotte chickens have a full breast and a slight dip in the tail and are very attractive. Their name comes from the blue lacing on the red feathers of the Blue Laced Red Wyandotte. Much like Rhode Island Reds, Wyandotte roosters are a calm, docile, and dependable chicken breed ideal for foraging in the wild. Wyandotte chickens are great mothers who pay close attention to their chicks, but the breed rarely broods and is unsuitable for a hatchery.www.wideopenpets.com
