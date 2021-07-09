Cancel
Presidential Election

Stephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
Stephen Miller , a senior aide to former President Donald Trump, argued President Biden is benefitting from what Trump left behind, saying no president in history was dealt a better hand .

Miller made the comment during a Thursday evening interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity . The two were joined by Mark Meadows , who was White House chief of staff under former President Trump .

“No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden,” Miller said. “Think about what President Trump left him and what it’s become.”

Miller went onto praise Trump for his actions on the Middle East, handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, and the economy, contending “all of this and more was left at the doorstep for Joe Biden.”

“And what do we have? You have cities out of control with crime. We have open borders. We have the Middle East in tatters. We have Afghanistan falling to pieces. We have an economy with massive inflation, runaway spending, and we have jobs that should be filled that cannot be filled. We have unwise fiscal stimulus policy that’s keeping workers out of the workforce,” Miller said.

“This is a disaster,” he continued. “It’s leading to an era of malaise, suffering, and economic stagnation. Low wages, high unemployment, and massive crime coming across our border and staying in our cities.”

Trump and his allies have made similar arguments in the past, but whether Biden inherited a great situation or a complete mess from Trump is highly debatable.

Trump has been widely criticized for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic by downplaying the need for masks and socail-distancing measures, which became politicized. The death toll from COVID-19 was high when Biden entered office, though it had already started to drop because of the progress from vaccines. Trump has also taken credit for the development of vaccines.

The economy also cratered during the pandemic under Trump, but had been improving before Biden entered office. It has continued to grow under Biden.

Biden was also inaugurated just two weeks after an angry pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol, interrupting the counting of the Electoral College and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers in one of the more ugly moments in U.S. history.

The divide over what happened that day has continued to cause divisions within Congress, a political history inherited by Biden that has contributed to slow progress on legislation.

Miller’s references to Afghanistan come as Biden sets an earlier August deadline for a full withdrawal of troops from the nation, amid concerns that the Taliban has been making gains.

Trump, who wanted a full withdrawal by May 1, has criticized Biden for not leaving earlier.

Supporters of the former president have also blamed Biden for the influx of migrants crossing the Southern border, particularly his rollback of some of former President Trump’s harshest immigration policies.

Democrats were harshly critical of Trump's policies, particularly measures that separated migrant children from their families.

