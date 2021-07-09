Cancel
Chelan County, WA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys HOT DRY CONDITIONS WITH GUSTY WINDS LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Saturday will be very hot with temperatures warming into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Humidity levels will dry out in the afternoon into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will increase through the Cascade Gaps in the late afternoon and blow through the evening hours. The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds could result in rapid fire spread with any existing or new fire starts. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST CASCADE VALLEYS The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: Northwest 14 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Hot, dry, and gusty winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread in the afternoon and early evening.

