Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Macon; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MACON...JACKSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL SWAIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM EDT At 1103 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Sylva to 5 miles northeast of Franklin to 14 miles north of Clayton, and moving east at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Franklin, Sylva, Cullowhee, Highlands, Balsam, Webster, Dillsboro, Cashiers, Lake Glenville and the Blue Ridge Parkway from Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.