Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cold Spring, NY

More Days, Bigger Fines

By Michael Turton
Posted by 
Highlands Current
Highlands Current
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayor Dave Merandy at the Tuesday (July 6) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board announced that the proposed law regulating short-term rentals (STRs) will be subject to a second public hearing. A resolution to adopt the new law was tabled after Merandy was advised by Village Attorney John Furst that the Putnam County Planning Deptartment must review recent changes made to the draft law and that a public hearing will be required after that review.

highlandscurrent.org

Comments / 0

Highlands Current

Highlands Current

Cold Spring, NY
615
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlands Current is a nonprofit, weekly newspaper that covers the Hudson Valley communities of Cold Spring, Garrison, Nelsonville, Philipstown and Beacon.

 https://highlandscurrent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring, NY
Cold Spring, NY
Government
City
Philipstown, NY
City
Nelsonville, NY
Putnam County, NY
Government
County
Putnam County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village#West Point#The Board Of Trustees#The Village Board#The Parking Committee#Amber Alerts#Cspd#Highway Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy