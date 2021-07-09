More Days, Bigger Fines
Mayor Dave Merandy at the Tuesday (July 6) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board announced that the proposed law regulating short-term rentals (STRs) will be subject to a second public hearing. A resolution to adopt the new law was tabled after Merandy was advised by Village Attorney John Furst that the Putnam County Planning Deptartment must review recent changes made to the draft law and that a public hearing will be required after that review.highlandscurrent.org
Comments / 0