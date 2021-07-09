Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Illinois Basketball: Dynamic Florida forward receives Illini offer

By Rees Woodcock
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

New Illinois basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier is putting in the recruiting work in hopes of continuing the recent success of the program. I think it is fair to say Frazier has had a positive impact on the Illini since joining the staff a few months back. While it did hurt to lose the talented coaches who helped lead us to the NCAA tournament the last couple of years, Frazier has done a solid job picking up where they left off.

writingillini.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Ncaa Tournament#Orange#The Rock School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Big Ten should be a better conference

The Ohio State football program has been helping the Big Ten keep a high profile as a conference. This year, the conference should be better in general. The Ohio State football team has dominated the Big Ten in recent years. They are clearly the best team in the conference and no team will come close to overtaking them in 2021 anyway. The Big Ten wasn’t very good as a whole last year though in the pandemic-shortened season.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football needs more consistent 2021 rushing offense

The Miami football team needs a more consistent rushing offense in 2021. Miami averaged over five yards per carry running in six games in 2020 and had five games under four yards per carry. The Hurricanes began the 2020 season with 337 yards rushing in a 31-14 victory over UAB.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat Stats Class: Improving at defending the paint

The Miami Heat are consistently a great defensive team. They were a top-ten defense last year and always manage to show great energy on that end of the floor. They ranked ninth in steals per game, led by Jimmy Butler who led the league in that category. However, they were not nearly as successful blocking shots.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder NBA draft profile: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Next up for Intentions annual OKC Thunder prospect profile series is Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Destined to transition into becoming a solid role player Robinson-Earl provides versatility on both sides of the hardwood. OKC Thunder draft prospect profile for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Specifics:. Height: 6’9″. Weight: 230 pounds. Wingspan: 6’9.75″. Position:...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Revisiting every 38th overall pick in franchise history

Less than two weeks away from the night of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are gearing up for what could be a rather quiet run compared to last year. The Bulls were busy on draft night 2020 last fall when the front office selected former Florida State Seminoles freshman forward Patrick Williams fourth overall in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat Rumors: Could concept of loyalty come back to bite them?

When the Miami Heat come to mind, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle are not the first names on the brain. But as the offseason looms the organization is just waiting for one superstar to say their name. Offseason after offseason, trade deadlines after trade deadlines are met with one familiar theory....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former LSU football star named a top 5 lockdown cornerback

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and player scout, recently named his top five lockdown cornerbacks and a former LSU football star made his list. Brooks has Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a former Florida State standout, as his No. 1 lockdown cornerback, followed by Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), and Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Young Philadelphia Eagles that could see significant playing time

Three young Philadelphia Eagles could play and play often in 2021. It may not have happened the way that we expected, but the Philadelphia Eagles finally got younger. Now, that may not apply to their starters along the offensive line (or four of them), but the Birds have managed to infuse some youth into a roster that really got very old very quickly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Austin Beck starting to find his groove once more

The 2021 season has not been the best for Oakland A’s prospect Austin Beck. He has been unable to find his way at the plate, either in Triple-A or in High-A ball. After a solid showing in 2019, Beck was expected to take the next step this season, but has been unable to do so thus far.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins: Breaking down and analyzing Boston’s protected list

With the Seattle Kraken expansion draft just three days away (not counting today, Sunday, July 18), 30 NHL teams, excluding the Vegas Golden Knights, were required to submit their protected players lists for the draft last night. This morning, the lists were revealed. There were some surprises for other teams, but the Boston Bruins‘ list came as expected.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals: 3 adjustments Suns must make to stave off elimination

The Phoenix Suns face elimination in Game 6; here’s what needs to happen for them to force a Game 7. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical run in the NBA playoffs could be coming to an end. They are down 3-2, heading to Milwaukee for a win-or-go-home Game 6. They’ve unraveled after being up 2-0 in the series, Chris Paul has vanished, their defense has collapsed, and they are making bad decisions late in games. If things don’t change, Paul and company will be sent back to Phoenix as runner-ups and not for a Game 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy