Illinois Basketball: Dynamic Florida forward receives Illini offer
New Illinois basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier is putting in the recruiting work in hopes of continuing the recent success of the program. I think it is fair to say Frazier has had a positive impact on the Illini since joining the staff a few months back. While it did hurt to lose the talented coaches who helped lead us to the NCAA tournament the last couple of years, Frazier has done a solid job picking up where they left off.writingillini.com
