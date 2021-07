HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Four members of the Hutchinson Fire Department left with Brush 71 for Avery, Idaho to help with the Tumbledown Fire. Firefighters Brent Fisher, Cole Ingrham, Jacob Ice and Kyle Graves were called into action this morning. The crew is expected to arrive on Saturday morning for their first assignment. The crew is being dispatched as part of an agreement with the state of Kansas and other parties to provide mutual aid during such fire emergencies.