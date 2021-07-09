Alabama Newscenter — New Orleans Pelicans Excited to Launch New G League Franchise in Birmingham This Winter
G League franchises serve multiple functions for their parent NBA clubs, but perhaps the most important is simple: helping the big-league team win more games. Trajan Langdon witnessed first-hand how instrumental a developmental squad could be for the Nets, who reached the 2019 Eastern Conference playoffs with a 42-40 record. He was the G League’s Executive of the Year in 2018-19 as a member of Brooklyn’s front office.www.alabamawx.com
