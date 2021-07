When the first lockdown was announced, it was a surprise to discover I’d been left off the government’s shielding list. As the keeper of an unholy alliance of chronic illnesses, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and episodic ataxia, I’d at least expected to be warned to be careful. But although the government forgot about me – just as they forgot about 2 million other vulnerable people in England – my GP didn’t. She firmly advised me to treat myself as a shielder. And since my disabilities meant I was already working from home, I was in a much better position to shield than many other people.