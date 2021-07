“Is Gianluigi Donnarumma the strongest goalkeeper in Europe?” The Gazzetta dello Sport This Saturday morning, the day after Italy’s qualification in the Euro semi-finals, after having logically beaten Belgium 2-1. If the midfielder shone with the domination of the Jorginho-Barella-Verratti trio, and the defense by the solidity of the Chiellini-Bonucci pair, the Squadra goalkeeper also released the saves he needed to keep his own at flow. So inevitably, the transalpine press gets carried away a little.