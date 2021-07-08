Humidity Drops this Weekend

We're expecting another humid day on Friday, but changes are coming for the weekend! A cold front will clear the region Friday afternoon and usher in lower humidity by Saturday. Dew points are expected to drop into the 50s on Saturday, making it feel much more comfortable. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Southerly winds will help transport more warm and humid conditions back into the region heading into next week with highs in the upper 80s and dew points into the 70s!