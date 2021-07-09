Weekend Outlook 7/10-7/11

It was a short workweek, but arriving to the end of the week is always a good feeling, lets take a look at the weekend outlook. Saturday looks like the best of the weekend days. While there is a chance of some isolated showers during the, most of the day will remain on the dry side, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be right around average, with highs ranging from the upper-70s in Chemung County, to the low 80s in the Finger Lakes. Overnight Saturday, it will remain dry, but more clouds will build in.