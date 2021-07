London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur FC forward Dele Alli 'blames himself' and not Jose Mourinho for his lack of appearances in a Spurs shirt over the last 12 months. The England international was on the pitch for just 233 minutes under Mourinho in the 32 league matches, costing him a place in the England squad for Euro 2020. But interim boss Ryan Mason, a former teammate of Alli, restored him to the starting line-up towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.