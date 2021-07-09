Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando shelter rescues 28 dogs from path of Hurricane Elsa

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando helped rescue 28 dogs from facing the brunt of Hurricane Elsa this week.

The shelter said workers drove to Dixie County to rescue more than two dozen dogs that were being housed in overcrowded kennels open to the elements.

“Now, over a dozen pups and a handful of adult dogs are recovering at the Pet Alliance,” the shelter said on social media. “Our staff have already given much need baths, flea prevention, dewormer, vaccines, bowls of yummy food, and lots of love.”

The shelter said the dogs will be assessed by a veterinarian, and once they are approved for adoption will be posted on the shelter’s website.

The shelter is asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care. Click here to contribute.

See photos of the dogs below:

ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
