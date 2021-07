I'm a Mutt user. I like viewing and composing emails in the convenience of my Linux terminal. With a lightweight and minimal client like Mutt, I know that I can have my email available regardless of system specifications or internet access. And because I have a Linux terminal open more often than not, my email client essentially has no footprint on my desktop real estate. It's hidden away in a terminal tab or multiplexer pane, so I can ignore it when I don't need it but get to it quickly when I do need it.