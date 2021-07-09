City says water safe despite taste, odor issues

The City of Ralston has issued a Do Not Drink order for customers on the community’s water supply after high levels of manganese were found in the system. The town’s water tower is currently being repainted and pressure in the mains had to be reduced to allow for the work to be completed, which allowed manganese concentrations to rise beyond safe levels. Residents are advised they should not use municipal water for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth or for any other type of consumption. Due to the type of contamination, boiling the water will not make it safe to ingest, and bottled water should be used for these purposes instead. Exposure to high levels of manganese over time can result in damage to the nervous system. Carroll Broadcasting will announce when the order has been lifted.