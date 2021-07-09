Cancel
Bartlesville, OK

City says water safe despite taste, odor issues

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome local water customers have reported an unusual taste and odor in their tap water recently, the result of naturally occurring compounds in Hudson Lake making their way into the water system, according to officials with the City of Bartlesville. While safe for humans and fish, geosmin and methyl-isoborneol (MIB)...

www.examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 1

