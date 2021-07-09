Cancel
"Why didn't you just belt it?" How Gareth Southgate's Euro 96 miss helped him as England manager

By Ryan Herman
fourfourtwo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis feature on Gareth Southgate first appeared in the February 2020 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now!. There was one topic that wasn’t supposed to be on the agenda when FourFourTwo interviewed Gareth Southgate for our cover story in November 1996. It was a subject that had already been dissected, analysed, sliced and diced by every hack with a story to spin; examined by academics about its effects on the national psyche; and even fussed over by physicists looking for the perfect equation to prevent it from happening again. Even so... we could hardly ignore that penalty.

