"Why didn't you just belt it?" How Gareth Southgate's Euro 96 miss helped him as England manager

There was one topic that wasn't supposed to be on the agenda when FourFourTwo interviewed Gareth Southgate for our cover story in November 1996. It was a subject that had already been dissected, analysed, sliced and diced by every hack with a story to spin; examined by academics about its effects on the national psyche; and even fussed over by physicists looking for the perfect equation to prevent it from happening again. Even so... we could hardly ignore that penalty.