Best New Listings: Reconfigured Rowhouses and Outdoor Spaces Everywhere

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Best New Listings includes outdoor space near the Purple Line, a reconfigured rowhouse in Logan Circle, and a converted rowhouse-condo in Truxton Circle. A few blocks from a future Purple Line station in Silver Spring, this renovated house has an abundance of outdoor spaces. Around the corner from the patio-like pavers near the front door, the backyard has a gazebo, and a path leads to a shed with a seating area. The dining room has two matching built-in bookcases on either side of the laundry room entrance, and a stone accent wall with a standalone wood-burning fireplace. The owner's bedroom upstairs has triple exposure and a walk-through closet, and the lower level has a rec room and an office/library with wet bar and shelving and backyard access. The house also has solar panels and a pond.

