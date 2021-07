As far as studying goes, everyone has a method that works best for them. Some people prefer typing out notes while others enjoy watching online videos to retain information. But according to a new study, the very best way to learn something new is to write it out (and to write it out by hand, not on a computer). Per a recent study published in the journal Psychological Science, Johns Hopkins University researchers found that handwriting is a "surprisingly faster and significantly better" way to learn skills.